Former head of state, General Yakubu Gowon, has emphasised the need to continue to support the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) to achieve its established mandate. Gowon stated this during the weekend while speaking at the movie premiere of NYSC titled; “A Call To Service.” The movie features prominent Nollywood stars including Pete Edochie, Imeh […]







Source: Leadership Newspaper

