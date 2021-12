Founder and proprietor of Mark Mentors Basketball Club, Igoche Mark, has promised to resuscitate the dying domestic basketball leagues in 2022 across Nigeria. Mark’s promise was contained in a statement signed by his media aide, Kingsley Aigbonoga and made available to LEADERSHIP Sports on Sunday in Abuja. The statement said plans have been concluded to […]







Source: Leadership Newspaper

Get the Latest Business Tenders and Contracts Information