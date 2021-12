Forty women have graduated from the Class of 2021 Batch B of the Women Empowerment Project Scheme Synergy (WEPSS), a Corporate Social Responsibility initiative of INTELS Nigeria Limited. WEPSS was established by INTELS in 2013 to empower 5,000 community women over a 20-year period through training in fashion design and tailoring. The beneficiaries are trained […]







Source: Leadership Newspaper

