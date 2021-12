The Kaduna Electricity Distribution Company has distributed 1,534 free meters to customers for participating in the ongoing `debt discount promo’ Malam Abubakar Jimeta, Chief Marketing and Revenue Assurance Officer of the Company, made this known during a consultative forum in Kaduna on Monday. Jimeta, represented by Mr Umar Adamu-Gumel, said that the promo was to […]







Source: Leadership Newspaper

