Bank of Industry (BoI) has disbursed N19.7 billion to over 3,000 enterprises in the South West region in the past three years from its own funds. The Ekiti state governor, Dr Kayode Fayemi had earlier urged BoI to partner with the state to move farmers from subsistence farming to commercial and agro-processing levels. Fayemi also […]







Source: Leadership Newspaper

