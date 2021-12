The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has secured the final forfeiture of the recovered cumulative sum of over N503million to the federal government. EFCC spokeperson, Wilson Uwujaren, said the amount included a sum of N393, 053,530.93 in various bank accounts and a property at GRA Birnin kebbi, Kebbi State valued at N110million. Justice M.U […]







Source: Leadership Newspaper

