The National Association of Polytechnic Students (NAPS) has held its national convention where new officials were elected. The highlight of the event which was held at the FCT Education Resource Centre in Abuja was the conduct of elections into the various offices with Comrade Kingsley Chinonso Asiegbu from the Federal Polytechnic Oko in Anambra State […]







Source: Leadership Newspaper

Get the Latest Business Tenders and Contracts Information