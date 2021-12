President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the sack of the Management of the Abuja Electricity Distribution Company (AEDC) over the strike by the Nigerian Union of Electricity Employees (NUEE) two days ago. The strike by the NUEE left Abuja and adjoining States of Nasarawa, Kogi, parts of Edo, Niger and Kaduna States serviced by the AEDC […]







Source: Leadership Newspaper

