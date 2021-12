Mainstream Energy Solutions Limited (MESL) is set to raise its electricity generation capacity to 1338.4 megawatts (MW) by the year 2026 as it signs a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with China Power Huadong Engineering Corporation Limited (“Power China”) for the rehabilitation of Unit 1G9, as well as installation of Units 1G3 and 1G4 at Kainji […]







Source: Leadership Newspaper

Get the Latest Business Tenders and Contracts Information