BY ABDULLAHI OLESIN, Ilorin Kwara State yesterday set a new record in gender inclusion for Nigeria as Governor Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq assented to an executive bill mandating the state to have at least 35% women appointees in the state executive council and other classes of political appointments. The law, cited as Political Offices (Gender Composition) Bill […]







Source: Leadership Newspaper

