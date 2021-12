The parents’ forum at Dowen College, Lagos State has demanded a change of the school management as well as the hostel teachers following the unfortunate incident that led to the death of its student, Sylvester Oromoni. The parents also announced that a candlelight session would hold on Wednesday, December 8, 2021, in honour of Oromoni. […]







Source: Leadership Newspaper

