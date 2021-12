The Anambra State Governorship Election Petition Tribunal has struck out the petition filed by the Accord Party and its candidate, Dr. Godwin Maduka, challenging the declaration of former Central Bank of Nigeria, CBN, governor, Prof Chukwuma Soludo, as winner of the November 6 and 9, Anambra State governorship election. The three-man panel headed by Justice […]







Source: Leadership Newspaper

