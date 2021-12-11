Nigerian Student’s Medical Illustrations Go Viral, Representing Black Community





The medical illustrations of a Nigerian student, Chidiebere Ibe went viral on social media attracting 7,000 likes on Instagram and 2,000 retweets on twitter. The drawing depicting medical conditions in black male, female and children illustrated figures is not only representing black people in medical texts but saving lives. Ibe, a 25-year-old first-year medical student, […]







Source: Leadership Newspaper

Get the Latest Business Tenders and Contracts Information