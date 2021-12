The National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS) has commended the CBN governor, Godwin Emefiele, for the impact-driven vision of the Tertiary Institutions Entrepreneurship Scheme. NANS president, Sunday Asefon, while speaking to a group of stakeholders and student leaders in Bauchi State at the weekend, said if everyone placed in office could generate ideas that have […]







Source: Leadership Newspaper

Get the Latest Business Tenders and Contracts Information