FG Orders Removal Of Trailers From Abuja-Kaduna-Kano Highway





Federal government has constituted a Presidential Inter-Agency Committee for the evacuation of trucks and trailers from the Abuja-Kaduna-Kano Highway to ease vehicular movement and reduce damage on the highway. The director of Highway Construction and Rehabilitation, Federal Ministry of Works and Housing who is also the committee chairman, Engr Folorunsho Esan, disclosed this during an […]







Source: Leadership Newspaper

Get the Latest Business Tenders and Contracts Information