The executive vice chairman of Credent Capital and Advisory Ltd, Dr. Dauda Lawal, has been honoured as a distinguished recipient of the 11th Edition of the African Achievers Awards held on Friday, December 10, 2021 at Kensington Palace, United Kingdom. The African Achievers Awards is one of Africa’s most prestigious awarding bodies which honours great […]







Source: Leadership Newspaper

