A former President of the Senate, Dr. Abubakar Bukola Saraki, has called for stronger political will amongst politicians and policymakers to achieve universal basic healthcare in Nigeria. Speaking on Thursday at the Universal Health Coverage Summit organised by Chatham House, which was held at the Yar’Adua Centre in Abuja, Saraki stated that to put healthcare […]







Source: Leadership Newspaper

Get the Latest Business Tenders and Contracts Information