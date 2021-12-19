Alleged Budget Padding: CSOs Demand Jibrin’s Removal As Senate C’ttee Chair





Some civil society organisations (CSOs) have staged a protest at the National Assembly complex, imploring Senate President, Ahmad Lawan, to remove the chairman of the Senate Committee on Appropriation, Senator Barau Jibrin, over allegations of budget padding. The CSOs, Guidance of Democracy and Development Initiative (GDDI) and Partners for Legislative Agenda in Nigeria (PLAN), insisted […]







Source: Leadership Newspaper

Get the Latest Business Tenders and Contracts Information