Operatives of the Nigeria Police Intelligence Response Team (IRT) have arrested a total of 11 notorious kidnap suspects in Taraba State for their complicity and their various criminal roles in the recent trend of kidnapping incidents in the State. The suspects, Luka Adam, Shuaibu Nuhu, Moses Amos, Peters Mashi, Ahmadu Mallam, Adamu Mohammed, Dahiru Mallam […]







Source: Leadership Newspaper

