The Global Credit Ratings Company Limited (GCR) has upgraded the national scale long-term and short-term Issuer ratings of Lekki Gardens Estate Limited to BBB+ (NG) and A2 (NG), respectively. GCR has also accorded a national scale long-term issue rating of A (NG)(EL) to Lekki Gardens Estate Limited’s Senior Secured Bonds, affirming that the outlook on […]







Source: Leadership Newspaper

