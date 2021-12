The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has tabled before the National Assembly a request for N305billion as its projected expenditure for the 2023 general elections. Chairman of INEC, Prof. Mahmood Yakubu, made the presentation before the Senate Committee on Appropriations on Monday in Abuja. The committee had in view of the 2023 general elections invited […]







Source: Leadership Newspaper

Get the Latest Business Tenders and Contracts Information