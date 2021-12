The Society for Family Health (SFH), has identified economic challenges as major threat to the fight against gender-based violence (GBV). Deputy managing director of the society, Dr Jennifer Anyanti, stated this as the group ended its activities towards marking the 16 Days of Activism Against Gender-Based Violence. Anyanti noted that COVID-19 brought along some economic […]







Source: Leadership Newspaper

Get the Latest Business Tenders and Contracts Information