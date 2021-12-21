94 Nigerians Among This Year’s Master’s Graduates Of Zambian Varsity

Unicaf University Zambia, one of the campuses of the pan-African Unicaf University Network, has celebrated the graduation of 463 students from 62 different countries, who have successfully completed their degree programmes online and without any disruptions caused by pandemic restrictions. According to a statement by the institution, among the graduates were 94 professionals from Nigeria, […]
Source: Leadership Newspaper
