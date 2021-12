The federal government said it would spend over half a trillion naira to complete the section I-V of the East-West road, which spans across five states of Delta, Bayelsa, Rivers, Akwa Ibom and Cross River. Permanent secretary, Ministry of Niger Delta Affairs, Dr Babayo Ardo, disclosed this on Tuesday in Uyo, Akwa Ibom State capital, […]







Source: Leadership Newspaper

Get the Latest Business Tenders and Contracts Information