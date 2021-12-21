IGP Probes Policemen Over Extortion Of N22m Bitcoin

Inspector-general of police (IGP) Alkali Baba has ordered discreet and transparent investigations into alleged professional misconduct, abuse of office and extortion of N22 million worth of Bitcoin from some residents in Lagos State by some police officers. Force spokesperson, Frank Mba, said the police had commenced investigations into the allegations particularly levelled against a deputy […]
Source: Leadership Newspaper
