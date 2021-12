After sustained aerial bombardments and elimination of terrorists, surviving fighters of the Islamic State of West Africa Province (ISWAP) have buried no fewer than 77 terrorists killed in Marte axis, PRNigeria can authoritatively reports. The terrorists were eliminated in coordinated airstrikes by the Nigerian military on three ISWAP camps, in the fringes of Lake Chad. […]







Source: Leadership Newspaper

