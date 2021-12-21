UniAbuja VC Calls For Regular Assessment Of Nigerian Professors

The vice chancellor of the University of Abuja, Prof Abdul-Rasheed Na’allah, has called for a regular assessment of Nigerian Professors in view of their contribution to industrial and national development. He said that such evaluation will accelerate academic-driven industrial and economic growth. Professor Na’allah made the call when he addressed journalists in Abuja on Tuesday […]



Source: Leadership Newspaper

