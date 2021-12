The Senate, on Tuesday, received a formal request from President Muhammadu Buhari seeking the Senate’s approval for the virement of N276,757,232,395 billion to fund expenditures in the 2021 budget. The request which was contained in a letter dated December 16, 2021, which was read by the Senate President, Ahmad Lawan, during plenary. According to President […]







Source: Leadership Newspaper

