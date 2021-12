By Jonathan Nda- Isaiah, Sunday Isuwa, ADEBIYI ADEDAPO, Kunle Olasanmi and Henry Tyhomba, Abuja Following President Muhammadu Buhari’s rejection of the 2021 Electoral Act Amendment Bill yesterday, there is divergence of approach among federal lawmakers on how to respond to the situation. While some senators yesterday vowed to override President Muhammadu Buhari’s veto of the […]







Source: Leadership Newspaper

Get the Latest Business Tenders and Contracts Information