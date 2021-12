The federal government has launched the National Development Plan (NDP) 2021-2025. Presenting the plan to President Muhammadu Buhari, the Minister of Finance, Budget and National Planning, Mrs. Zainab Ahmed, said the NDP 2021-2025 is a successor plan to both Economic Recovery and Growth Plan (ERGP 2017-2020) and the Vision 20:2020. According to her, the plan […]







Source: Leadership Newspaper

