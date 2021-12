Bandits terrorising parts of Kaduna State on Wednesday attacked a group of traders travelling along Birnin Gwari-Kaduna road and abducted at least 70 of them. Information gathered by our correspondent showed the convoy of more than 20 vehicles, accompanied by policemen, was conveying traders from villages of Birnin Gwari to Kaduna and Kano State. Sources, […]







Source: Leadership Newspaper

Get the Latest Business Tenders and Contracts Information