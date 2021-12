The Kano State Hisbah commander, Haruna Ibn Sina, has said that parents of Miss Nigeria winner, Shatu Garko, may be arrested and interrogated for allowing their daughter to participate in Miss Nigeria Beauty Pageant for 2021, describing it as “illegal” and contrary to Islamic beliefs. Recall that 18 year-old Shatu Garko from Kano State recently […]







Source: Leadership Newspaper

Get the Latest Business Tenders and Contracts Information