President Muhammadu Buhari has received the COVID-19 booster jab. The booster jab was administered to him by his personal physician, Dr. Suhayb Rafindadi, at the presidential villa, Abuja, on Tuesday. Speaking to State House correspondents thereafter, the Executive Secretary, National Primary Health Care Development Agency (NPHCDA), Dr. Faisal Shuaib, said the president was leading by […]







Source: Leadership Newspaper

Get the Latest Business Tenders and Contracts Information