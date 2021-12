No fewer than five persons, among them a 17 year-old girl, died on Thursday, while 12 others sustained various degrees of injuries when suspected Boko Haram/ISWAP terrorists fired mortar bombs on Gomari Ayafe and Ajilari Cross communities of Maiduguri, the Borno State capital just some minutes to the arrival of President Muhammadu Buhari to the […]







Source: Leadership Newspaper

