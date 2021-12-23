Ahead Of Buhari’s Visit, Troops Battle Terrorists After Mortar Attack On Maiduguri





Nigerian military forces early Thursday morning were massively deployed to foil attack on Maiduguri, the Borno State capital. Local sources told PRNigeria that on the day President Muhammadu Buhari was scheduled to visit the North-East State, multiple explosions rocked parts of Maiduguri. According to the sources, motar bombs were launched at some parts of the […]







Source: Leadership Newspaper

