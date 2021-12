Federal government has approved the sum of N3.5 billion for water projects in Yobe State. The minister of water resources, Engr. Sulaiman Adamu disclosed this to State House correspondents after the federal executive council meeting presided over by President Muhammadu Buhari at the Presidential Villa. He said the contract is for 18 months and was […]







Source: Leadership Newspaper

