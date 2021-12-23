Lagos State government has finalized all statutory instruments that will facilitate the raising of N137.328 billion Bonds from the capital market to deliver key infrastructure in critical sectors of the economy. Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu personally presided over the ceremony where necessary documents required by the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) to facilitate the issuance of […]
Source: Leadership Newspaper
Home Leadership Newspapers Lagos Finalises Issuance Of N137.3 bn Bond To Tackle Infrastructure Deficit