Unicaf Varsity Doctoral Student, Akerewusi, Appointed CIS Registrar/CEO

Unicaf University has received with great joy the news that Josiah Akerewusi, currently a doctoral student and candidate for the Doctorate in Business Administration at the University, has been recently appointed as the new Registrar and CEO of the Nigeria Chartered Institute of Stockbrokers (CIS). According to the university, the appointment came after successfully serving […]
Source: Leadership Newspaper
