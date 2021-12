Kano State governor, Abdullahi Ganduje, has raised the alarm over the invasion of Falgore Forest by bandits. The governor, who spoke to State House correspondents after meeting with President Muhammadu Buhari on Friday, asked the federal government to come to the aid of Kano State and three other states sharing the forest. He described the […]







Source: Leadership Newspaper

Get the Latest Business Tenders and Contracts Information