Legal Practitioner Berates Colleague For Slamming Injunction Against Amaechi Over Contract





A Port Harcourt-based legal practitioner, Princewill Dike, has berated an Abuja-based legal practitioner, Frank Tietie, for slamming an injunction against the Minister of Transportation, Rt. Hon. Chibuike Rotimi Amaechi, over contract award. Tietie, who is also the executive director of Citizens Advocacy for Social & Economic Rights (CASER), had dragged Amaechi as well as the […]







Source: Leadership Newspaper

Get the Latest Business Tenders and Contracts Information