Super Eagles interim coach, Austine Eguavoen has named his 28-man squad for next month’s Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) in Cameroon. The much awaited list which was made public by the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) communications department on Saturday, had Victor Osimhen, Emmanuel Dennis, Umar Sadiq, Taiwo Awoniyi, Kelechi Nwakali, Odion Ighalo, Olisa Ndah of […]







Source: Leadership Newspaper

