Governor of Oyo State, ‘Seyi Makinde, has felicitated residents of the state on witnessing this year’s Christmas festivity, urging them to continue to live in love and harmony. Makinde equally charged the residents of the state to adhere strictly to COVID-19 protocol and stay safe amid rising cases of the virus in the country. According […]







Source: Leadership Newspaper

Get the Latest Business Tenders and Contracts Information