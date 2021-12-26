Be Steadfast Amid COVID-19, Insecurity, Clearing Agents Tell Nigerians





The National Association of Government Approved Freight Forwarders (NAGAFF) has charged Nigerians and clearing agents operating in the nation’s seaports to remain hopeful amid the COVID-19 pandemic that is ravaging the world. This was disclosed by the National President of the association, Chief Tochukwu Ezisi, in his Christmas message to Nigerians and clearing agents to commemorate the […]







Source: Leadership Newspaper

Get the Latest Business Tenders and Contracts Information