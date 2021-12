The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), has seized 8,381,600 capsules and tablets of Tramadol as well as 56,782 bottles of codeine among others in major raids in Lagos State. Recall that ahead of Christmas celebration, the chairman/chief executive of NDLEA, Brig. Gen. Mohammed Buba Marwa (retd), had ordered a sustained surveillance on some targets […]







Source: Leadership Newspaper

Get the Latest Business Tenders and Contracts Information