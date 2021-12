The Governor of Enugu State, Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi, has bagged the award of “Friend Of Idoma” at the ongoing Idoma International Carnival in Otukpo, headquarters of Otukpo local government area of Benue State. Ugwuanyi was honoured for restoring peace through amity between two warring communities in Enugu and Benue States. For more than a decade, Idoma […]







Source: Leadership Newspaper

