The Nigerian Exchange (NGX) Limited has listed N906.4 billion raised from new issues of equities from 10 companies during the outgoing year, 2021. Under new listing, Ronchess Global Resources Plc listed by introduction 91 million ordinary valued at N7.371 billion; Nigerian Exchange Group (NGXGroup) Plc (N31.720 billion); Guaranty Trust Holding Company (GTCO) (N840.260 billion); and […]







Source: Leadership Newspaper

Get the Latest Business Tenders and Contracts Information