Odudu Otutu had braved the odds to emerge as winner of the 2021 Gulder Ultimate Search (GUS). The Akwa Ibom State indigene defeated the three other contestants who made it to the grand finale in this year’s edition dubbed Age of Craftsmanship, to win the N50m cash prize. The other three contestants were Tosin, Damola […]







Source: Leadership Newspaper

