National Board for Technical Education (NBTE) has given approval to Federal Polytechnic, Ile-Oluji, Ondo State to begin six Higher National Diploma (HND) programmes with effect from the 2021/2022 academic session. The approval was contained in a letter written by NBTE to the rector of the school with reference number TEB/PRO/FP.26/Vol.1/142 dated 23rd December, 2021. It […]







Source: Leadership Newspaper

