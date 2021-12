Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has condoled with the former governor of Kano State, Senator Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso, on the death of his immediate younger brother, Inuwa Musa Kwankwaso. The PDP said it was saddened by the death of Inuwa Kwankwaso, a humble and very patriotic Nigerian, who remained committed to the service of the fatherland […]







Source: Leadership Newspaper

