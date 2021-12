A total of N92.4billion was allocated by the federal government for Women Economic Empowerment (WEE) projects from 2019 to 2021 through 259 Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs). This was contained in the budget trend made available to journalists by the Development, Research and Project Centre (DRPC) in collaboration with Partnership for Advanced Women in Economic […]







Source: Leadership Newspaper

